Labour Party Presidential Candidate Peter Obi Expresses Concern Over Nigeria's Rising Debt

Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has expressed concern about Nigeria’s rising debt while criticising the Federal Government for its continuous borrowings. Obi expressed this concern in a series of tweets on his X handle on Tuesday, saying the loans have not affected Nigeria positively.

"I remain concerned about our… “I remain concerned about our borrowings, considering their galloping rate over the years, and its concomitant effects on the economy,” stated Ob

