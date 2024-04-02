Unilever Ghana Appoints Chris Wulf-Caesar as New CEO

Unilever Ghana has named Chris Wulf-Caesar as its new CEO, marking a return to the company where his journey in FMCG industry began. This appointment signals a significant milestone for Unilever Ghana and underscores the company's commitment to fostering talent and driving sustainable growth.

Chris's return to Unilever Ghana follows a distinguished career spanning various sectors within Africa's consumer goods industry.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianNigeria / 🏆 1. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bank of Ghana suspends GTB, FirstBank’s forex licencesCentral Bank of Ghana, Bank of Ghana, GTBFBN

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Unilever to cut 7,500 jobs worldwideThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Ganduje takes campaign for internal democracy to GhanaThe National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has taken the campaign for the entrenchment

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

PROFILES: Nigeria’s gold medalists at African Games in GhanaThe last African Games saw the Nigerian national anthem rendered 47 times - each time a gold medal was added to the country's tally.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

PROFILES: Nigeria’s gold medalists at 13th African Games in Ghana (Part 2)PREMIUM TIMES in this concluding part continues to shine a spotlight on all the country’s gold medalists at the just-concluded African Games

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigeria At The 13th All Africa Games In GhanaThe All Africa Games is organised by the African Union to foster unity in Africa through sports as well as present an avenue for indigenous

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »