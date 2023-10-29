Auto crashes: Ladigbolu tasks FG on Ibadan-Oyo-Ogbomoso-Ilorin expressway

The accident involved a 16-seater Mazda passenger bus going from Oyo to Abuja, shortly after it left the Owode motor park in Oyo. It was reportedly, crushed by an articulated truck, which suddenly swerved while the bus driver was attempting to overtake.
Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Ladigbolu said the visit, which was a sequel to an earlier one nearly five years ago, alongside the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, was prompted by the October 14 road accident on the Oyo section of the expressway.
He, therefore, appealed to both the ministry and the contractor to revisit some of the unfulfilled commitments that were made to the late Oba Adeyemi III during the visit five years ago. “As I said while welcoming former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the governor of Oyo State to Oyo for the commissioning of the Oyo-Iseyin road, only about four weeks ago, I laid emphasis on the importance of road. headtopics.com
“But then, of course, our coming has also been prompted by the recent event on this road. Nobody can forget easily the event of 14th October. The very sad event where so many precious lives were lost. “But then, who do we blame for road accidents? Except for accident investigators, it is difficult to determine who to blame. So we are not laying any blame on this visit.
“And, of course, we have come not only with appreciation but with a number of appeals. The Ecobank-Ajayi Crowther University section of the old road needs no talking about. We no longer refer to it as a road but a ditch. headtopics.com
“And essentially, we have stated the reason why such was necessary. If people come to that market from all over the country, there should be a way for them to access that market safely. Ladigbolu also called attention to the bridge (interchange), popularly called the ‘Better Life Bridge,’ at the Sabo end of the expressway, which appears to have been abandoned by the contractor.