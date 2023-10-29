Oyo appeals Soun of Ogbomoso’s sack

has filed an appeal challenging the court ruling that invalidated the selection and installation of Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye as the Soun of Ogbomosoland.

The application is also seeking for an order from the Court restraining the Claimant/Respondent by himself or through his servants, agents, privies or otherwise howsoever from taking any step or further step in recognition or in pursuance of

Justice K.A Adedokun on October 25 in his judgment on suit no HOG/27/2023 between Prince Muhammed Kabir Olaoye Vs The Governor of Oyo State and 11 others said that the procedure for the nomination of the Soun of Ogbomoso the 12th Defendant was “ irregular, null and void.’’ for not strictly complying with the provisions of the Soun Chieftaincy declaration of 1958. headtopics.com

Dissatisfied with the judgment, the appeal filed by Akin Onigbinde SAN and Co in Ibadan on behalf of Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde, Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Oyo State and Hon. Commissioner Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy matter.

The six ground of appeal pointed out how the Trial Judge erred in his submission and how the judgment of 25th October, 2023 is against the weight of evidence before the Honourable Court. headtopics.com

