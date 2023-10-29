Haaland and Foden score as Man City beat Man Utd

Erling Haaland was the main tormentor with goals in each half before setting up a third for Phil Foden as Pep Guardiola’s side established superiority from the kick-off and rarely looked like relinquishing control.

There were poignant scenes before the start as supporters from both sides of Manchester’s footballing divide joined to pay tribute to the late Sir Bobby Charlton.Haaland put City ahead from the penalty spot after 26 minutes when Rasmus Hojlund was penalised for dragging down Rodri following the intervention of the video assistant referee.

City keeper Ederson also excelled to save from Scott McTominay before half-time but City wrapped up this most convincing victory when Haaland set up the easiest of chances for Foden 10 minutes from time. headtopics.com

Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */

Haaland Scores Derby Double As Man City Destroy Spineless Man UnitedBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Haaland hits brace as Man City cruise past Man UtdErling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City inflicted more pain on Manchester United with a 3-0 win at Old Trafford to close within two points of Premier League leaders Tottenham. Read more ⮕

– Robbie Savage predicts outcome of Man Utd, Man City gameFormer Manchester United midfielder Robbie Savage has predicted the outcome of Sunday’s Premier League derby between the Red Devils and Manchester City. Savage backed Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to score against Man United, adding that the Premier League encounter will end 3-1 in favour of Pep Guardiola’s side. Read more ⮕

Man Utd vs Man City: EPL rivals go to war at Old TraffordManchester United's mini revival will be tested by the visit of Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. Erik ten Hag's men have begun this season in an unconvincing manner. Ahead of this Derby, United have already lost four times in the league. Read more ⮕

Man Utd vs Man City: Ten Hag names player to make difference at DerbyManchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has hinted at starting Mason Mount against Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday. According to Ten Hag, the former Chelsea midfielder can make the difference against the champions. He noted that Mount will always improve his team whenever he is selected. Read more ⮕

Man Utd vs Man City: Ten Hag names player to make difference in DerbyManchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has hinted at starting Mason Mount against Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday. According to Ten Hag, the former Chelsea midfielder can make the difference against the champions. He noted that Mount will always improve his team whenever he is selected. Read more ⮕