Oyo Begins Distribution Of 16,000 Bags Of Maize To 1,691 Poultry Farmers

The state’s commissioner for agriculture and rural development, Barrister Olasunkanmi Olaleye said the grains were being distributed to 1691 farmers.

He said it would cushion the hardship induced by the removal of fuel subsidy and increase in the pump price of petrol. Unveiling the distribution of the grains at Ibadan South West Local Government premises, Olaleye revealed that the move was for food security under SAfER programme to alleviate suffering arising from the subsidy removal on petrol (PMS) in the country.

Olasunkanmi equally explained that the beneficiaries were selected from the 33 local governments in the state, stressing that this was part of government’s effort in bringing down the cost of poultry products; ensure poultry farmers remain in business and for Oyo State to maintain its first position in poultry business. headtopics.com

In his remarks, the chairman, Ibadan North West Local Government, Hon. Rahman Adepoju commended the government for being compassionate to the people of the state, most especially in this hard period facing the country.

He enjoined the beneficiaries (poultry farmers) to ensure the free grains have positive effects on poultry business in the state and the country at large. Speaking on behalf of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), Oyo State chapter, Mr. Wole Olulade expressed the association’s gratitude to the state government. headtopics.com

He noted that the high cost of poultry inputs have made many poultry farmers quit the business, adding that the gesture would go a long way in sustaining people in the poultry business. Also the chairman, Turkey Farmers Association of Nigeria, Mr. Akinwumi Akinwande Ilori and Mrs. Mojisola Opeyemi pledged to make use of the grains as this would encourage poultry farmers to continue in the business and reduce hardship faced by farmers in the state.

