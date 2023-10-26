Appeal Court upholds Rep Esin’s victory, awards N500,000 fine against APC candidate

The Court of Appeal sitting at National Industrial Court Complex, Lagos State, on Thursday upheld the ruling of the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Akwa Ibom state which affirmed the victory of Martins Esin as the member of the House of Representatives for Oron/Mbo/Okobo/Udung Uko/Urueoffong Oruko Federal Constituency in the February 2023 elections.

The tribunal chaired by Justice Kudirat Jose on September 1, 2023 threw out Edumoh's petition, ruling that the petitioner could not prove any of his allegations bordering on over-voting, non transmission of results electronically, widespread irregularities and non compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act. Dissatisfied by the ruling, the APC candidate approached the appellate court, asking it to set aside the verdict of the tribunal.

Read more:

DailyPostNGR »

Appeal Court queries Oyo govt’s appeal against ex-council officials’ N3.4bn judgementThe Supreme Court had ordered the Oyo State Government to pay the ex-council officials their outstanding emoluments which accrued... Read more ⮕

“Supreme Court may send Atiku, Obi’s case against Tinubu back to Appeal Court”A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

25% Votes: Supreme Court Upholds Appeal Court’s Ruling On FCTThe Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the ruling by the Appeal Court that a candidate does not need to get at least 25 per cent of votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to be declared as the country's president. Read more ⮕

Supreme Court upholds Appeal Court ruling on 25% FCT, IRev in favour of TinubuA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Appeal Court queries competence of Oyo Gov, Makinde over N3.4b debtThe Court of Appeal in Abuja has queried the competence of an appeal brought by the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and some principal officers of the state against an order of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ordering them to pay the outstanding balance of N3,374,889,425.60 (N3.4b) from the N4,874,889,425.60 (N4. Read more ⮕

N3.4bn Debt: Court reserves judgement on appeal by Oyo Gov, Makinde, othersThe Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal has reserved its verdict on an appeal that was brought before it by Governor Seyi Makinde and some principal officers of Oyo State over their failure to pay an outstanding judgement debt of N3.4billion. Read more ⮕