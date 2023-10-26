Supreme Court victory: Dignitaries stream to Villa on congratulatory visit

The Presidential Villa, Abuja, is currently a Mecca of sorts as visitors and well-wishers have started thronging the House Number 1 to congratulatePresident Tinubu had secured Supreme Court victory in the final run of the judicial tussle over his electoral victory in the February 25, 2023 Presidential Election.

His electoral victory was challenged by the opposition parties, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), as well as their candidates at the polls, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr Peter Obi. Among the early callers to the Villa to felicitate with the President were the governors of Bayelsa, Douye Diri; Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule; Ogun, Dapo Abiodun; and Kogi, Yahaya Bello; Benue, Hyacinth Alia.

As at about 2:30pm when this brief was filed, more visitors were still being expected to call in to felicitate with the President. Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! headtopics.com

Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */

Read more:

TheNationNews »

“Supreme Court may send Atiku, Obi’s case against Tinubu back to Appeal Court”A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

25% Votes: Supreme Court Upholds Appeal Court’s Ruling On FCTThe Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the ruling by the Appeal Court that a candidate does not need to get at least 25 per cent of votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to be declared as the country's president. Read more ⮕

Supreme Court upholds Appeal Court ruling on 25% FCT, IRev in favour of TinubuA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

BREAKING: PDP reacts to Tinubu’s victory at Supreme Court, says apex court has failed NigeriansA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

It’s justice for all Nigerians, says Tinubu after Supreme Court rulingPresident Bola Tinubu has said the judgement of the Supreme Court that affirmed his victory in the presidential election on February 25, was the justice for all Nigerian people. Read more ⮕

It’s healing time, Onoh hails Tinubu’s Supreme Court victoryA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕