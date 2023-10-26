“Nigeria deserves a break” – Buhari reacts to Supreme Court’s judgement

Politics Nigeria reports that the Supreme Court had earlier dismissed appeals by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) against the election of President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, Buhari noted that the Supreme Court’s decision is “a reaffirmation of the will of the majority of the people against the determined will of a hard-fighting minority”.

According to him, “Now that we have arrived at the last bus stop, after a tortuous eight months of expensive legal journey, the nation deserves a break. “The opposition has fought a good fight. Having now exhausted their rights as constitutionally allowed, they should take the hand of fellowship extended by the Tinubu/Shettima APC government. headtopics.com

“Let them allow the government to run their administration and the people to have the benefit of the promises the All Progressives Congress made.” The former president expressed concern over low voting percentage all over the country, especially in urban areas and said this should change given the acceptance and vibrancy of democracy in Nigeria.JUST IN: Former minister describes Tinubu’s Supreme Court victory as ‘judicial enthronement of criminality’

