Anambra under Obiano recorded lowest domestic debt among states

The former Governor, who governed Anambra from from 2014 to 2022, achieved one of the lowest debt positions among states within the Federation. Large part of the funds borrowed from development partners were channeled to physical infrastructure. In its State of The States report 2021, BudgiT disclosed that while in office, Obiano prioritized capital infrastructure investment and recorded the smallest operating expenses.

71% increase from the N49.51bn capital spending in 2020 making it one of the 19 states in the country to increase their capital expenditure even as Covid-19 pandemic dealt blows, to varying degrees, to all states. At N43.77bn, Anambra had one of the smallest operating expenses for running the state government amongst all 36 states. It cut its overhead component of its operating expense by 22.11% from N23.55bn in 2019 to N18.34bn in 2020. The report showed that with a total debt burden of N1.

