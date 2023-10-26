African countries import 90% of equipment in oil-gas sector – NCDMB Executive Secretary

Wabote disclosed this at the third edition of the African Local Content Roundtable held in Abuja between October 25 and 26, 2023. Speaking on the theme 'Fostering Local Content In Africa for Africans', Wabote said local components manufacturing is the major challenge bedevilling the African oil and gas industry.

On his part, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, expressed that the theme of this year's Roundtable discussion was appropriate. 'The topic is very appropriate for Africa to evolve from not just supplying raw materials, but developing capacity and capability to explore, produce and process its hydrocarbon resources into petroleum derivatives for its use.

Read more:

DailyPostNGR »

NCDMB, SON lead FG’s EO1 compliance reportThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Media mogul, Mo Abudu, named top international woman executive in entertainmentThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Makinde issues executive order on protection of mining communitiesNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Mo Abudu named top international woman executiveThe Nation Newspaper Mo Abudu named top international woman executive Read more ⮕

Makinde Signs Executive Orders On Mining, Establishment Of Tourism MinistryBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Governor Bago lures Niger youths to farming, issues executive order on tree plantingGovernor Mohammed Bago has directed all Niger State residents to each plant a tree as a means of fostering a green economy in the state. Bago, who reeled out the first Executive Order on tree planting, said his administration is ready to create the necessary environment for businesses to thrive. Read more ⮕