ANALYSIS: Beyond cessation of hostilities, Ethiopia needs comprehensive peace

has been almost a year since the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) ended a two-year civil war in northern Ethiopia. The clashes inflicted grave consequences on the country, giving rise to a large-scale

The current realignment of these forces, which is propelling the country to war, proves that bilateral peacemaking attempts failed to mitigate the conflicts. Consequently, the imperative of instituting a comprehensive peace process is now more pronounced than ever.signing of the CoHA between Tigrayan forces and the federal government in November 2022 ushered in a fresh dawn of optimism. The period saw commendable peacemaking initiatives.

Observers regard the instability in Amhara as locals’ reaction to the threats posed by neighbouring regional forces in Oromia and Tigray. Many point to mounting doubts among the Amhara about the federal government’s ability to fulfil its role as a primary security provider. headtopics.com

On another front, after failed negotiations and peace talks between the federal government and the Oromo Liberation Army in Tanzania, the fight between the two parties has intensified. Though the initial discussions in early May were concluded without agreement, both parties indicated some progress was made.armed confrontations soon after, and the promises for continuing talks were never realised.

Ethiopia’s complicated conflict landscape is characterised by an entanglement of rival factions. Responses must address both vertical conflicts (between different actors and the state) and horizontal ones (among non-state actors). The clashes since the CoHA, with the realignment of forces that were actors in the North Ethiopian war, show why an all-inclusive peace process is essential. headtopics.com

Read more:

PremiumTimesng »

Ajibade rescues Falcons as Nigeria, Ethiopia settle for drawSuper Falcons, yesterday in Addis Ababa, struggled to a 1-1 draw with a spirited Ethiopian senior women national team in the first leg of their Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifier. Read more ⮕

Super Falcons settle for draw against Ethiopia in Olympics qualifierNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

2024 Olympics Qualifiers: Madugu upbeat Super Falcons will beat Ethiopia in AbujaSuper Falcons interim head coach, Justin Madugu says they will fight hard to beat Ethiopia in Abuja next week. The former African champions held Ethiopia to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their 2024 Olympics qualifying second round fixture at the Abebe Bekila Stadium, Addis Ababa on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

2024 Olympic qualifiers: Ethiopia force Nigeria to drawThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Paris 2024: Super Falcons hold Ethiopia’s ‘Lucy’ in Addis AbabaThe Nation Newspaper Paris 2024: Super Falcons hold Ethiopia’s ‘Lucy’ in Addis Ababa Read more ⮕

2024 Olympic Qualifier: Ajibade scores stunner to rescue 1-1 draw for Super Falcons against EthiopiaA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕