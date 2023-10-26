Ajibade rescues Falcons as Nigeria, Ethiopia settle for draw

The Ethiopians, who defeated Chad 10-0 on aggregate in the earlier round of the series, put up a strong fight against their more renowned opponents. They took the lead as early as the sixth minute through Birkie Amare off a corner kick.

Captain of the day, Rasheedat Ajibade, restored parity with a blinder six minutes after the restart, as Nigeria came into the second half more determined to get a good result. Substitute Ifeoma Onumonu had a chance to put Nigeria ahead in the 64th minute, but she was stopped as she made to pull the trigger.

The second leg of the game at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, on Tuesday next week, will decide the tie. Ten years after their shock defeat by the Super Eagles in the quarterfinals of the 2013 African Cup of Nations, the people of Cote d’Ivoire are yet to get over it. headtopics.com

Heartland Queens of Owerri and Delta Queens recorded their first wins, yesterday, at the ongoing Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT) holding in Benin. The Nigeria National League (NNL) board, yesterday, announced the postponement of the kickoff date of the 2023/2024 season, saying it would announce a new date later.The football federations of Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany on Wednesday confirmed their bid to jointly host the 2027 Women's World Cup. They are up against rival bids from the United States and Mexico, from South Africa and from Brazil, with a decision to be made by FIFA in May, 2024.

Read more:

GuardianNigeria »

Ethiopia 1-1 Nigeria: Ajibade scores as Super Falcons salvage draw in Olympic QualifiersRasheedat Ajibade scored a second-half equaliser to cancel out Ethiopia's early lead. Read more ⮕

2024 Olympic Qualifier: Ajibade scores stunner to rescue 1-1 draw for Super Falcons against EthiopiaA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Paris 2024: Nnadozie, Ajibade, Oshoala, 16 Others Set For Official Training In EthiopiaIn-form France-based goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defender Oluwatosin Demehin, midfielder Rasheedat Ajibade and forward Asisat Oshoala are among 19 players Read more ⮕

2024 Olympic Qualifier: 19 Super Falcons players gear up for Ethiopia clashNineteen players have arrived at the Super Falcons camp ahead of Wednesday's 2024 Olympic Games qualifier against Ethiopia. Big names like Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade, Chiamaka Nnadozie and Oluwatosin Demehin are among the players in camp. Forward Ifeoma Onumonu is expected in the team's camp on Tuesday. Read more ⮕

2024 Olympic Qualifier: Oshoala, Nnadozie, 17 other Super Falcons in camp for Ethiopia clashBarcelona Feminine forward Asisat Oshoala, Athletico Madrid star Rasheedat Ajibade, and Paris FC shot-stopper, Chiamaka Nnadozie are among the 19 players who have arrived at the Super Falcons camp in Addis Ababa ahead of the 2024 Olympic qualifier against Ethiopia. Read more ⮕

Paris 2024: Waldrum to miss Super Falcons first leg clash with EthiopiaRandy Waldrum will not be in charge of the Super Falcons when they take on Ethiopia in the second round, first leg of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers on Wednesday. Read more ⮕