Super Falcons settle for draw against Ethiopia in Olympics qualifier

The Super Falcons of Nigeria played a 1-1 draw with Ethiopia in the first leg of the qualifier for the women’s football event at the 2024 Olympics.

Nigeria had to wrestle parity from the jaws of defeat through a sumptuous strike by Rasheedat Ajibade in a match played at the Abebe Bikila Stadium, Addis Ababa, on Wednesday. Randy Waldrum, Super Eagles head coach, was absent from the dugout, and the responsibility was handed to Madugu Justine, an assistant coach.

Falcons started the game with Chiamaka Nnadozie in goal with the duo of Oluwatosin Demehin and Esther Akudo in a central back partnership flanked on both sides by Nicole Payne and Michelle Alozie.Ajibade was named the team skipper, and she marshaled the midfield alongside Peace Efih and Toni Payne. Asisat Oshoala, Uchenna Kanu and Monday Gift led the team attack. headtopics.com

But it was the home side who saw their strategy bear early fruit. In the fifth minute, a corner kick was badly dealt with by the Falcons, and the ball was stabbed home by Birkie Amare for Ethiopia. Falcons struggled to respond to the early incision as the team’s superior ball possession continuously collapsed in the final third.The equaliser would not come until five minutes after the second-half restart. Ajibade took a half-chance and directed a half-volley into the Ethiopian net.

However, the Falcons’ efforts to get a winner proved futile, not even the introduction of debutant Omorinsola Babajide made a difference. Nigeria will host the Ethiopians for the second leg of the encounter at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, on Tuesday. headtopics.com

The winner of the tie will qualify for the next round of the qualifiers, which will eventually produce two teams representing Africa at the 2024 Olympics.The 2024 Olympics is billed to take place in Paris, France, from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

