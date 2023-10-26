2024 Olympics Qualifiers: Madugu upbeat Super Falcons will beat Ethiopia in Abuja

The second leg is billed for the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday, October 31. Madugu said the team will go all out for a win in the reverse fixture. 'It wasn't an easy game, because the Ethiopians also ensured they got something from the game.

'We came to win, but it didn't come out as expected,' the gaffer said during his post match interaction with the media. 'We will ensure we get a better result at home.' The overall winners of the tie will face either Cameroon or Uganda in the third round.

Read more:

DailyPostNGR »

2024 Olympic Qualifier: Ajibade scores stunner to rescue 1-1 draw for Super Falcons against EthiopiaA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Paris 2024: Super Falcons hold Ethiopia’s ‘Lucy’ in Addis AbabaThe Nation Newspaper Paris 2024: Super Falcons hold Ethiopia’s ‘Lucy’ in Addis Ababa Read more ⮕

2024 Olympic qualifiers: Ethiopia force Nigeria to drawThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Paris 2024: Onyenezide replaces Ayinde for battle against EthiopiaThe Nation Newspaper Paris 2024: Onyenezide replaces Ayinde for battle against Ethiopia Read more ⮕

Paris 2024: Nnadozie, Ajibade, Oshoala, 16 Others Set For Official Training In EthiopiaIn-form France-based goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defender Oluwatosin Demehin, midfielder Rasheedat Ajibade and forward Asisat Oshoala are among 19 players Read more ⮕

2024 Olympic Qualifier: 19 Super Falcons players gear up for Ethiopia clashNineteen players have arrived at the Super Falcons camp ahead of Wednesday's 2024 Olympic Games qualifier against Ethiopia. Big names like Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade, Chiamaka Nnadozie and Oluwatosin Demehin are among the players in camp. Forward Ifeoma Onumonu is expected in the team's camp on Tuesday. Read more ⮕