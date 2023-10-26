‘Why Nigerians don’t give Rema enough credit’

Speaking in a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos, Johnny Drille said, 'Not to be controversial or anything but if Rema was some other artistes, other big artistes in Nigeria, everyone would be screaming at their lungs like, 'Hey! This person is breaking grounds..

' 'And Rema for his age has done some really incredible things that I don't think we give him enough credit for. I mean, he has literally one of the biggest songs not just in Africa but in the world with 'Calm Down' which has been on the Billboard Top 10 for almost a year. That has never been done in the history of African music. And he is having a lot of sold out shows all over the world. 'It just feels to me like he's just getting started.

Read more:

DailyPostNGR »

Rema meets Rwanda’s President KagameThe Nation Newspaper Rema meets Rwanda's President Kagame Read more ⮕

Rema has no morals – Singer BlackfaceThe Nation Newspaper Rema has no morals - Singer Blackface Read more ⮕

Rema Announces New EP ‘Ravage’The Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Davido, Rema, others win big at Trace AwardsThe Nation Newspaper Davido, Rema, others win big at Trace Awards Read more ⮕

Rema Beats Burna, Davido, Wizkid To Win Best Afrobeats In MTV VMA 2023The Read more ⮕

The plight of Nigerians living in South AfricaAgainst the background of reports that 500,000 Nigerians are classified as undocumented citizens in South Africa, the scheduled meeting of President Bola Tinubu with President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa next month, should be an opportunity for both leaders to discuss, prominently, the plight of Nigerians sojourning in South Africa. Read more ⮕