Fidelity Bank Signs $40m Deal With AFREXIM Bank, JohnVents For Cocoa Export

The second edition of the Fidelity International Trade and Creative Connect (FITCC) commenced on October 24, 2023 as the Bank hosted a broad range of businesses, regulators, members of the diplomatic corps and other guests to the opening ceremony in Houston, Texas, United States of America.

Tagged ‘FITCC Houston’, the two-days event is aimed at achieving several objectives including increasing the pipeline of Nigerian businesses that export into the US market, providing the diaspora market more ethnic product options and enabling exporters to build capacity to improve product quality and meet international standards.

The expo featured the signing of a $40 million pre-export finance facility in favour of JohnVents Industries -one of the exhibitors at the expo. The loan, which has been adjudged as a landmark development by analysts in the exports space -would be provided by AFREXIM Bank with Fidelity Bank acting as the local administrative agent.

“On the supply side, businesses are waking up to the imperative of catering to an international customer base in order to hedge against currency devaluation risks, increase the reach of their products and to ultimately ensure the long-term sustainability of their ventures. Indeed, globalization has emphasized the need for businesses to improve in terms of cross border offerings and collaborations.

One of the exhibitors and the founder/CEO, Oriki Spa, Joyce Awosika said, "we look forward to meeting all our amazing customers and we promise them an impactful experience with our products that would leave a lasting impression.

