Thinner Bezels, Bigger Screens: Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ Revealed

Thinner bezels, bigger screens The Galaxy S24 and S24+ still retain their candybar smartphone design with rounded corners. It still features a flat aluminium frame for an industrial look and it does feel more premium than last year’s Galaxy S23 series. This shouldn’t come as a surprise as these models compete against the likes of the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus.

According to Samsung, they have made the symmetrical bezels even thinner and as a result, they have managed to increase the screen sizes slightly by 0.1”. The “smallest” Galaxy S24 now gets a 6.2” display while the S24+ is now a 6.7” device. While the base Galaxy S24 uses a Full HD+ display, the S24+ has grown up with a higher Quad HD+ resolution. Similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, both the Galaxy S24 and S24+ feature adaptive refresh rate of 1-120Hz and a peak brightness of 2600 nits. However, the duo still retains the same Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 as the predecessor instead of the tougher Gorilla Glass Armor which made its debut on the Galaxy S24 Ultr





