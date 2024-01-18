Ischaemic Heart Disease and Undertreatment in Women

According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia, ischaemic heart disease accounted for 13.7% of reported deaths in 2021, making it a significant concern in Malaysia. Other forms of heart conditions include heart valve disease and heart arrhythmia, contributing to the overall burden of heart diseases in the country. Despite the gravity of these statistics, a significant number of women continue to experience undertreatment.

The primary manifestation of ischaemic heart disease for both men and women is chest pain.Women may experience a broader spectrum of symptoms, ranging from being asymptomatic to having nonspecific feelings like fatigue, weakness, nausea and breathlessness. They are also more likely to experience discomfort in atypical locations such as the jaw, neck and back. These differences in symptoms experienced can significantly impact the diagnosis and treatment of heart diseas





