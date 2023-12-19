HEAD TOPICS

Samsung Launches Galaxy Watch6 Series with Personalised Health Features

The Galaxy Watch6 series offers personalised health guidance and powerful performance in a sleek design. Smartwatches are now used as health trackers, providing real-time insights into health indicators. The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series is a thoughtful gift for monitoring overall wellbeing.

This watch offers personalised health guidance and encouragement based on your lifestyle and body composition. The Galaxy Watch6 series packs health features and powerful performance in a refined and sleek design. (Samsung pic) In an era of technological advancements, the smartwatch has emerged as a handy companion, going beyond its role as a timekeeping device.

Besides receiving calls and alerts, smartwatches are now often used as health trackers to monitor health and wellness, providing real-time insights into health indicators like heart rate, physical activity and sleep patterns. The appeal of smartwatches has even extended beyond fitness enthusiasts – even everyday individuals find the device helpful in monitoring their overall wellbeing. This makes the new Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series a thoughtful gift for yourself or your loved ones this festive season. Samsung has launched two new smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch6 and the Galaxy Watch6 Classi

