Tackling public fund leakage among focus at Parliament on Oct 30

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s tackling of leakages in public funds, highlighted in the 2020 and 2021 Auditor-General’s Report, and strengthening the rights and position of Syariah courts are among the issues that will be discussed in Parliament on Monday (Oct 30).

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament website, Wong Kah Woh (PH-Taiping) will be putting forward questions on the issue of funds leakage and criticisms raised in the report to the Prime Minister in the question and answer session.

At the same session, Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman (PN-Sik) will ask the Prime Minister about efforts to strengthen the rights and position of Syariah courts as enshrined in the Constitution as well as to expand their functions to uplift the Syariah law in the country. headtopics.com

In addition, Hassan Saad (PN-Baling) will ask the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister about the government’s efforts to control the prices of essentials such as sugar, rice and other basic necessities, which are currently posing a burden on the people.

V. Ganabatirau (PH-Klang) will also direct a question to the Local Government Development Minister on the new policy of a more comprehensive involvement of Members of Parliament in terms of standardising local policies in their respective areas. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, Jimmy Puah Wee Tse (PH-Tebrau) will be asking the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation about its efforts to expand the use of internet services through Starlink by launching Malaysia’s own satellite.

Once the session is completed, there will be a policy-level winding-up session by each ministry for the 2024 Supply Bill. The winding-up session will be for four days starting today, followed by a 12-day debate on the bill for the committee level starting Nov 6.

