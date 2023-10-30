Strong crowds brave rain at Selangor, Penang pro-Palestinian gatherings

KUALA LUMPUR: Rainy and cloudy conditions in Selangor and Penang did not deter the public from expressing support and solidarity for the people of Palestine in gatherings organised in both states., some 1,000 people participated in the ‘Solidariti 4 Palestin’ organised by the Malaysian Nasyid Entrepreneurs Council (Munsyid Malaysia) at Dataran Kemerdekaan Shah Alam. Also present were Selangor Women and Social Welfare Committee chairman Anfaal Saari and Shah Alam MP Azli Yusof.

The event featured performances by famous nasyid groups such as Brothers, Saff-One and Inteam. Poems were recited, depicting the current situation, the history of the Palestinian struggle, and the hardships faced by the Palestinian people., over 2,000 Muslims in all-black attire and carrying flags and banners with the message 'Free Palestine' joined the ‘Himpunan Kasih Gaza’ at 4pm at the Central Seberang Perai District Mosque (SPT) in Bukit Mertajam.

Additionally, ‘Qunut Nazila’h was recited, and a silat performance by Anak Gayong SPT was held as a symbolic gesture against the atrocities occurring in Palestine, particularly towards children. "The issue of Palestine is not just a matter for Muslims but a humanitarian issue supported by the entire world, opposing the injustice by Israel. headtopics.com

Mohamad said the Palestinian Solidarity Fund, initiated on Oct 12, has collected almost RM1mil through contributions from the state government, the Penang Islamic Religious Council, individuals, and corporate entities.

