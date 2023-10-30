MYAirline, i-Serve probe: Treasury assistant to be out on bail Oct 30 evening

KUALA LUMPUR: The woman who worked as a treasury assistant for i-Serve Technology & Vacation Sdn Bhd will be released on police bail Monday (Oct 30).

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Comm Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the remand order on the 30-year-old expires in the evening."She will be released on bail once the remand order expires," he said when contacted.

He said the other female suspect, a 33-year-old finance assistant, was released at around 6.30pm on Sunday (Oct 29) once the remand order against her expired. "The 48-year-old man who worked at the same company as a research and development manager in 2006 was also released on bail on Sunday evening," he said.On Sunday, it was reported that the 62-year-old lawyer detained on Thursday (Oct 26) in connection with the investigation of i-Serve and MYAirline had been released on police bail on Friday (Oct 27). headtopics.com

