Gaza Health Ministry: Death toll 8,005 since Oct 7

A view of the remains of a mosque and houses destroyed by Israeli strikes in the central Gaza Strip October 29, 2023. — Reuters pic

Terrified Gaza residents try to reconnect as communications returnGAZA, Oct 29 — Palestinians traumatised by Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip in a bid to destroy Hamas were struggling to make contact with family and friends... Read more ⮕

Medics warn Israel is bombing around Gaza hospitalGAZA STRIP, Oct 30 — The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said yesterday the Israeli military was repeatedly bombing around its hospital in central Gaza, causing damage and... Read more ⮕

UN Chief warns humanitarian assistance for Gaza facing ‘total collapse’WASHINGTON: The humanitarian aid network providing critical life-saving services to people in the besieged Gaza Strip is at risk of failure, which ris... Read more ⮕

‘World losing window into reality,‘ warns journalists group after communications blackout in GazaLONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) on Friday expressed deep concern over alarming reports of a communications blackout in Gaza, warnin... Read more ⮕

UNGA adopts resolution for immediate truce and humanitarian assistance in GazaKUALA LUMPUR: The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday adopted the resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian truce and unhindered p... Read more ⮕

Perang di Gaza bakal merebak rentas sempadanPresiden Russia, Vladimir Putin memberi amaran perang Israel di Gaza boleh merebak jauh hingga ke luar Asia Barat. Read more ⮕