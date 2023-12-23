Tablets Get Their Own Category at SoyaCincau Awards

While tablets aren’t as sexy or as influential as smartphones, they still make up a significant portion of the global technology sector. As a device purely for consuming content—and playing the odd game or two—they are unmatched, and they’re useful to have whether you’re trying to entertain your kids (and keep them quiet in the process) or just catching up on some Netflix shows while lying in bed. And that’s before you consider the ones that push the boundaries of what a tablet should be.

Those that try to accommodate your daily computing needs, either by fitting a laptop-class processor into their lithe frame or simply bundling every single feature you could ever want. These ones are cheap, and they have their own issues, but for the right kind of user, they can genuinely replace a laptop or desktop (we can already hear the “what is a computer” arguments starting, but whatever). In recognition of this, for this year’s SoyaCincau Awards, we are spinning off tablets into their own separate category with four separate awards





Soya_Cincau » / 🏆 16. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Game Awards 2023 Winners and LosersHere are the winners and losers of the Game Awards 2023

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Fashion at The Game Awards: A Reflection of the Industry's Identity CrisisThe article discusses the author's previous criticism of the fashion at The Game Awards and how it influenced the attendees to step up their fashion game. The author also shares their experience attending the awards in-person and the impact of their fashion advice.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Developers Given Little Time to Speak at The Game Awards 2023The winners at The Game Awards 2023 were not given enough time to speak about their work, leading to speculation about the reasons behind it.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Everything We Saw At The Game Awards 2023Here's all the games that showed up at The Game Awards tonight

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Debate Over Nomination of Dave the Diver for Best Independent GameThe Game Awards host Geoff Keighley has addressed the debate surrounding the nomination of Dave the Diver for the Best Independent Game category. Many people questioned whether the game should be considered indie despite its appearance.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Identity Crisis in the Gaming IndustryThe article discusses the identity crisis within the gaming industry, focusing on the fashion choices at events like The Game Awards and the attempt to ape Hollywood. It questions the industry's identity and the different personas it portrays.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »