Identity Crisis in the Gaming Industry

Hey, remember me? I’m the girl who, right before the 2022 Game Awards, said Xbox head Phil Spencer dresses like my dad when he goes on a Sunday morning bagel run. (We squashed the beef at Summer Game Fest, don’t worry.) Though I was being playful and pointed with my fashion critiques, I wasn’t just speaking to the style (or lack thereof) on display at gaming’s biggest night, but how it’s indicative of a larger identity crisis within the industry.

On nights like The Game Awards, this multi-billion-dollar industry tries its hardest to ape Hollywood, with a glitzy production, A-list actors, and, bizarrely, men in sweatshirts. It begs the question: Who are we? Are we all wealthy industry leaders wearing denim jackets in an attempt to look more approachable, more pedestrian? Or are we wannabe fashionistas from Long Island leaning too hard into living in Brooklyn? Or schleppy gamers who throw on whatever is on top of their clothes chair in the morning? The answer is simple: We’re all of i





Kotaku » / 🏆 2. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MFL: Two new categories of awards for 2023 National Football AwardsKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Two new categories, the MFL Cup Best Player and MFL Cup Top Scorer, will be introduced at the 2023 National Football Awards (ABK23) to be held in...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

The Game Awards 2023: Games That Got SnubbedThe Game Awards 2023 nominations have been announced, but not every great game made the list. Here are the games that got snubbed, according to readers.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

The Game Awards 2023 Nominees AnnouncedThe tenth annual Game Awards are less than a month away and creator and host Geoff Keighley has finally announced the 2023 nominees. The “Game of the Year” category includes expected hits like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Baldur’s Gate III, but also Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 4. Conspicuously missing among the GotY nominees was Bethesda’s long-awaited sci-fi RPG, Starfield, which scored only one nom among the spate of awards categories.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Wonder Woman Game Won't Be a Live-Service Game, Says PublisherPublisher Warner Bros. Games has denied claims that the upcoming Wonder Woman game will be a live-service game, contrary to previous reports.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Ahead Of The Game: Where Does Games Media Go From Here?We sat down with Harold Goldberg, founder of the New York Video Game Critics Circle and the New York Video Game Awards

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Language, and the endless battle for national identityWhy must being Malaysian involve playing a zero sum game?

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »