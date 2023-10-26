Super Mario Bros. Wonder: The Kotaku Review

First, the bad news: Super Mario Bros. Wonder doesn’t cure covid-19. Trust me on that. But, if you ignore that one flaw and focus on everything else—the gorgeous graphics, the immensely creative levels, the pitch-perfect music—it’s easy to see this is one of Nintnedo’s best Mario games in years. Check Out Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Amazon Super Mario Bros.

Running and jumping feel weighty, but not too heavy. Mario has a sense of momentum and heft, but he doesn’t feel like a lead weight holding the action back. Likewise, he doesn’t bounce around wildly like a bouncy ball covered in grease. I always felt like I had complete control of Mario, no matter how wild things got. So when I landed a cool move or pulled off a tricky jump, I felt like I did it.

