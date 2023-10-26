India’s EAM announces plan for US$650mil EV battery materials plant in US

Epsilon Advanced Materials’ move to create a new domestic source for EV battery materials and components could ease reliance on Chinese imports. (Rawpixel pic)

MUMBAI: India’s Epsilon Advanced Materials (EAM) plans to open a US$650-million battery materials and components plant in North Carolina in 2026 that could eventually supply up to 1.1 million electric vehicles in the US, the company said on Thursday.

Mumbai-based EAM, a unit of Epsilon Carbon, said it will make anodes, the negative electrodes in batteries, from both natural and synthetic graphite. EAM, which also plans to make synthetic graphite at the plant, said it is in discussions with suppliers about sourcing raw materials, including natural graphite. headtopics.com

The manufacturing plant will be located in Brunswick County, southwest of Wilmington, and will be part of the EV battery hub developing in the state. EAM said it is in advanced talks with several battery manufacturers to buy its products, but did not name the companies.

The company’s move to create a new domestic source for anodes and synthetic graphite could ease reliance on imported Chinese materials and components. China recently curbed exports of graphite, the supply of which it controls. headtopics.com

EAM’s US-made battery components and materials likely qualify for incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act and related US legislation aimed at building domestic supply chains for EVs and batteries.

“We believe that limiting the amount of graphite exported from China – and likely the price increase for graphite that it will create – exacerbates the challenges (and) exemplifies the need to develop synthetic graphite for the US locally,” said chief executive Sunit Kapur, in a statement to Reuters. headtopics.com

