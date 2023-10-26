PACE 2023: Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, Creta and two new models on display

, promises plenty of great deals on new and pre-owned premium cars, so mark those dates on your calendar.

Hyundai is one of the many brands participating in PACE 2023, and the marque will be showcasing a number of models, including the Creta and the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 EVs. If you’re shopping for a B-segment SUV, then come check out the Creta. Powered by a Smartstream G 1.5 litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine with 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm, the SUV offers plenty of practicality and is packed with features.

If it's an electric avenue you're looking at pursuing, then the Ioniq 5 and 6 are the ideal picks. The Ioniq 5 is available in three variant forms, as a 58 kWh Lite and Plus with a 170 PS (or 125 kW)/350 Nm rear motor, and as a 72.6 kWh Max, which is equipped with a dual-motor system offering a combined 305 PS (225 kW)/605 Nm output.

As for the Ioniq 6, choose from the Lite RWD, Plus RWD, Max RWD and Max AWD, with power outputs ranging from 151 PS (or 111 kW) and 350 Nm for the Lite to 325 PS (or 239 kW) and 605 Nm on the Max AWD. At PACE 2023, the brand is offering rebates of up to RM25,000 on selected models as well as a complimentary one-year Shell Recharge Gold membership for the Ioniq 6 upon delivery of the EV.

The brand will also display two new models, the identities of which will be revealed closer to the event, and you can come to PACE 2023 to get up close with them. In addition to the attractive deals being offered by Hyundai, purchasing at PACE will also net you further goodies.

