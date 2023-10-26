Mario Wonder's Online Mode Is Perfect For Antisocial Gamers

The Super Mario games are often best experienced in solitude. Pretty much everyone who tried playing Super Mario 3D World with friends has stories about it devolving into chaos. But if you’ve decided that you only want to experience Super Mario Bros. Wonder by yourself, I’m here to recommend you give the new 2D platformer’s online mode a shot before writing it off. Playing Wonder online lets you play levels alongside other players, but not in a potentially disruptive way.

Sure, go back and try again if you’d like, but if you’re just trying to get through a level so you can progress through the game, it’s nice to have another online player to help you cheese through it. For those that want the challenge of getting through the level on your own, you can just “give up” as soon as you’re ghostifed and return to the previous checkpoint. But it’s still worth having other players around, because some secrets are only visible to certain characters.

