Smart #1 EV Launches in Malaysia

Smart #1 EV has finally received its grand launch in Malaysia four months after it was first shown to the public. While it may take the company quite a while to finally reach this stage, Proton New Energy Technology (Pro-Net) has made good on its promise to roll out the new EV into our market within Q4 of this year.A long time coming, the official price for the Smart #1 in Malaysia has finally been revealed at today’s grand launch event.

Here’s what it looks like:Smart #1 Pro and Premium can be obtained in Digital White, Laser Red, Quantum Blue, and Future Green. There is also the Lumen Yellow option which is exclusively made for the Premium variant and all of these colourways are accompanied by the Eclipse Black roof.As for the Smart #1 Brabus, the colour options you have include Digital White, Cyber Silver, and Laser Red which come standard with Eclipse Black roof as well. This variant can also be obtained with the Radiant Red roof option, provided that you choose Meta Black, Cyber Silver, or Atom Grey – Matte as the primary colourwa





Soya_Cincau » / 🏆 16. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Proton Launches smart Brand in Malaysia with Introduction of smart #1Proton has finally launched the smart brand in Malaysia with the official introduction of the smart 1. The all-electric smart 1 is available in three variant forms and is priced differently based on the specifications and kit available.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

University of Nottingham Malaysia launches Future Students Centre to boost Malaysia’s appeal to international studentsA woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Proton S70 model sedan terbaharu daripada ProtonSudah tular di media sosial bahawa Proton sah mengeluarkan kereta sedan terbaharu yang dinamakan S70. tempahan juga sudah dibuka

Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »

Geely reaffirms goal to make Proton No.1 in Malaysia and top three in ASEANOver four years have gone by since Proton began its official partnership with Geely. Among the earliest promises at the time were: to return the national automaker back to profitability; to unseat Perodua as the …

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Proton S70: Malaysia’s answer to the Civic officially revealed, booking opens today for RM500KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 ― Proton has officially taken the drape off its new sedan, the Proton S70. The new model is the national automaker’s first all-new sedan offering in...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Proton S70: Malaysia's Honda Civic rival has been revealed, now open for bookingThe new Proton S70 is the national automaker's first new sedan since 2016. Available for booking immediately, the S70 is based on Geely Emgrand and features a 1.5L turbocharged engine alongside a dual-clutch transmission.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »