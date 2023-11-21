Singapore Male Sex Worker Jailed for HIV-Positive Status

Despite having tested positive for HIV, a Singapore male sex worker did not disclose his condition to clients and engaged in unprotected sex with an acquaintance. He has been sentenced to three years and three months' jail after pleading guilty to one charge under the Infectious Diseases Act.





