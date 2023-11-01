Proton Launches smart Brand in Malaysia with Introduction of smart #1

Proton has launched the smart brand in Malaysia with the official introduction of the smart #1. The all-electric smart #1 is available in three variant forms and is priced differently based on the specifications and kit available.





paultan » / 🏆 22. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Too hot to handle': Luxury fragrance brand Kilian Paris launches seductive scent for men in MalaysiaKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Where there's smoke, there's fire. That saying applies to Smoking Hot, a new fragrance from Kilian Paris. Described as a caramelised delight,...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Proton Exora awarded 4-star ANCAP safety rating – Proton Suprima 5-star ANCAP rating becomes officialANCAP has released safety rating results for two Proton models, the recently-launched Proton Suprima S hatch and Exora MPV.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

University of Nottingham Malaysia launches Future Students Centre to boost Malaysia’s appeal to international studentsA woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Proton S70 model sedan terbaharu daripada ProtonSudah tular di media sosial bahawa Proton sah mengeluarkan kereta sedan terbaharu yang dinamakan S70. tempahan juga sudah dibuka

Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »

Mattel Malaysia announces 1985 Proton Saga 1:64 diecast mainline model now available for purchaseMattel Malaysia has revealed the highly-anticipated Hot Wheels Proton Saga diecast model is now available for purchase a major departmental, toy specialty and convenience stores in the country. The 1:64 scale of Proton’s first model …

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Geely reaffirms goal to make Proton No.1 in Malaysia and top three in ASEANOver four years have gone by since Proton began its official partnership with Geely. Among the earliest promises at the time were: to return the national automaker back to profitability; to unseat Perodua as the …

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »