Seremban-KL express bus extra RM1 online charge waived

State local government development, housing and transport committee chairman J. Arul Kumar said the decision was made following complaints from commuters. “I visited the Seremban bus terminal with officers from the Land Public Transport Agency following complaints from passengers that apart from the normal fare, they were being asked to pay an additional RM1 online charge and 70sen more as a facility charge.“The additional charges were imposed following the implementation of the Centralised Ticketing System that came into force on Nov 1,” he said in a statement after visiting the bus terminal yesterday.
He said the Seremban City Council had appointed a company to carry out upgrading work at the bus terminal. "Many use the express bus service especially to get to their workplace daily and charging them extra will be burdensome. So for now, the one-way fare inclusive of the facility tax is RM8.70," he added.There is a bus every 15 minutes from Seremban to Kuala Lumpur from 5am to 7.30am and on the return journey from 4.30pm to 8.30pm.
