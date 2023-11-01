Immigration Dept rescues 10 women believed to be victims of human trafficking in Seremban

“A man supervising the premises was also detained for investigation under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) 2007,” it said. The Immigration Department said the operation was carried out by the Intelligence Operations Unit, Prevention Division of ATIPSOM and Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLA) of the Putrajaya Immigration following complaints by members of the public and intelligence conducted.

The department urged the public to continue channelling information to help them eradicate human trafficking as well as the smuggling of migrants, adding that stern action would be taken against any party found to have committed an offence under ATIPSOM 2007.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FMTODAY: Imigresen selamatkan 10 mangsa pemerdagangan manusiaSemua wanita warga asing itu diselamatkan dalam serbuan di premis pusat urut di Seremban.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Children under 18 make up 27.4pc of Malaysia's population, says Stats DeptULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Stats Dept: Children under 18 make up 27.4pc of Malaysia’s populationKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — The number of children under 18 in Malaysia in 2023 is estimated to be 9.13 million, which accounts for 27.4 per cent of the country’s total population...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: A dozen more immigration counters to be opened at KLIAPETALING JAYA: Tan Sri Dr Jeffrey Cheah (pic) has been named an honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE) by King Charles III.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Sabah Pakatan urges Education Dept to review Palestine solidarity campaign in schoolsKUALA LUMPUR: The United States had tried to exert pressure on Malaysia over its stance on the Palestine-Israel conflict, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has revealed.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Road Transport Dept: Study to upgrade B2 motorcycle licence to B in final stageMELAKA, Oct 31 ― The proposal to automatically upgrade the motorcycle driving licence for class B2 to B is in the final stages of scrutiny by the Transport Ministry (MoT) and...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕