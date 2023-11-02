Left hander Xin Ying has all the right stuff to go far

PETALING JAYA: National squash player Yee Xin Ying is going places, judging by the frank assessment of Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia (SRAM) coaching director Major (rtd) S. Maniam. Just a week after winning the Greenwich Open, world No. 76 Xin Ying lived up to her billing as the top seed by lifting her second consecutive Professional Squash Association (PSA) title after defeating Egypt’s Malak Taha in the women’s final of the Burnt Open in Lakeville, the United States, on Monday.Commitment pays off as Duncan bags second PSA title

