Samsung Galaxy A05 and A05s: 5,000mAh battery, 25W fast charging and 6.7-inch display from only RM 649

Designed for any and every user out there, the Galaxy A05 and A05s have the endurance and the performance to run most of the apps available on the Google Play Store without running out of breath. Both phones feature 6.7-inch displays with the Infinity-U cut-out but with different resolutions.

For the processor, Samsung opted to use the MediaTek Helio G85 for the A05 and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G. Both processors have just enough power to run most modern apps. You also get 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be expanded via a microSD slot up to 1TB.

Both phones include a 5,000mAh battery, as well as 25W fast charging that Samsung said can get back 48% battery charge in just 30 minutes when used in conjunction. The port of choice here is USB C, but only at 2.0 speeds, so data transfers to the PC will be slow.

Samsung has promised 2 full generations of OS upgrades as well as four years of security updates for peace of mind. Speaking of OS, the two phones run One UI Core 5.1. The A05s even comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the power button, just like the premium models.

Imaging is handled by the main 50MP camera on both models. A05 gets a 2MP depth sensor to pair with the main camera while the A05s get a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. Selfies are handled by an 8MP unit on the A05, and a 13MP selfie camera for the A05s.

