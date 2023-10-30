Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro to celebrate a legacy of innovation

today announced the release of the Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro, a limited-edition phone that commemorates the company’s 20-year legacy of innovation in foldable phones. The Z Flip5 Retro is inspired by the SGH-E700, Samsung’s first flip phone with a built-in antenna, which was released in 2003.

The Flip5 Retro features a retro design with Indigo blue and silver colors, reminiscent of the E7000. It also comes with some nostalgic pixel graphics UI tweaks and a cityscape animation on its Flex Window cover screen.

Samsung has also gone the extra mile with the packaging for the Flip5 Retro. The phone will ship in a box with logos of both the Z Flip5 and the E700, as well as Flipsuit cards with stickers featuring the various Samsung logos from past eras. The package will also include a Samsung E700 collector card engraved with a unique serial number.. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. headtopics.com

The Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro will be available in limited quantities in South Korea from November 1, and in the UK, France, Germany, Spain, and Australia from November 2. Pricing details are not provided yet.Samsung Galaxy S24 reportedly enters production, expected to launch in January 2024

Gizmochina brings you the best of Chinese Tech from emerging smartphone companies, innovative startups, to crazy smart home products and revolutionary technologies. Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website. headtopics.com

Samsung's Newly Announced Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro Pays Tribute To Its Classic E700 ClamshellSamsung has recently unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro, a new limited edition of its latest compact foldable smartphone. This particular variant pays tribute Read more ⮕

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE vs Tab S9 FE+: Specs ComparisonSamsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and FE+ internal comparison. Read more ⮕

Samsung Galaxy S24 series to get Ultra HDR supportSamsung is reportedly working on bringing Ultra HDR to its upcoming Galaxy S24 series, which lets view HDR images on phone's display. Read more ⮕

Samsung Galaxy S24 reportedly enters production, expected to launch in January 2024According to a leak from popular tipster Ice Universe, Samsung has started the production of Galaxy S24 series, expected launch in January 2024. Read more ⮕

Samsung shows off new Zoom Anyplace, E2E AI Remosaic feature for Galaxy S24 UltraSamsung has unveiled two new camera technologies that could debut on its Galaxy S24 lineup next year: Zoom Anyplace and E2E AI Remosaic. Read more ⮕

Samsung Galaxy S24 series will feature the new ISOCELL Zoom Anyplace feature that can record two videos at the same time (VIDEO)KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Samsung just announced a cool new feature that we are expecting to appear in next year’s Samsung Galaxy S24 series phones. Samsung calls it the ISOCELL... Read more ⮕