Toyota’s global sales, output hit record 5.6 million vehicles

Africa led with a 22% increase in Toyota and Lexus sales, while China saw a modest rise of less than 1% due to the shift to EVs. (Toyota pic)

Global production in the fiscal first half rose 10% to a record 5,738,126 units, including subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co and Hino Motors Ltd, the Japanese carmaker said Monday. Sales, however, were relatively weak in some parts of Asia, excluding Japan, due partly to economic slowdowns in places such as Thailand and Indonesia.

The carmaker’s sales jumped 34% in Japan supply issues with semiconductors eased. Toyota sold 1,825,965 EVs in the six-month period, up 38% from a year earlier. For September alone, Toyota’s sales were up 10.5% from a year earlier, while output was almost unchanged. headtopics.com

