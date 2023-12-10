Reduced Funding Threatens Gains in National HIV Response

Reduced funding of community-led initiatives is threatening the gains made in the national HIV response from the last decade. Community-led responses are under-recognised and under-resourced, leaving them struggling to continue operating and expanding into areas and populations that most need their support. This jeopardises the impact of the HIV programme for years to come.





theSundaily » / 🏆 25. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore Male Sex Worker Jailed for HIV-Positive StatusA Singapore male sex worker who did not disclose his HIV-positive status to clients and engaged in unprotected sex has been sentenced to three years and three months' jail.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Engine Biosciences raises $27m in funding for precision oncology medicinesEngine Biosciences has completed a $27 million Series A extension funding round, bringing the total funds raised to $86 million. The company uses machine learning and high-throughput biology to discover and develop precision oncology medicines. The funding will be used to advance biomarkers and target discoveries through collaboration.

Source: DNewsAsia - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »

Government Funding of Pensions in Malaysia: A Solution is Urgently NeededCivil service pensions in Malaysia have become unsustainable, diverting resources from social priorities. The government is facing a shortfall in covering pension costs and needs to find a solution. One proposed solution is to combine pension funds and increase returns to create a larger fund. Changing the strategic asset allocation could also help increase returns.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »

Central Government-Aided Emergency Hospital in Hong Kong Expands Radiology ServicesThe Central Government-Aided Emergency Hospital in Hong Kong has been offering radiology services since April through a pilot programme, which has largely reduced patients’ waiting time. It will ramp up its services in December to benefit more people.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Communities' Role in AIDS ResponseCommunities play a crucial role in the AIDS response, but their expertise and leadership are not fully recognized and supported. Underfunding of community-led initiatives is hindering their ability to provide necessary support and jeopardizing the progress made in HIV prevention, treatment, and care services.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

German Economy Minister Criticizes Debt Brake and Subsidy CutsGerman economy minister Robert Habeck criticizes sticking to what he called the country’s “inflexible” debt brake and took a swipe at finance minister Christian Lindner on prospective subsidy cuts, saying it was “all just talk”. The comments laid bare strains in Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition after a court ruling last week that wiped €60 billion (US$65 billion) from the federal budget sent the government scrambling for alternative sources of funding.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »