Reduced funding of community-led initiatives is threatening the gains made in the national HIV response from the last decade. Community-led responses are under-recognised and under-resourced, leaving them struggling to continue operating and expanding into areas and populations that most need their support. This jeopardises the impact of the HIV programme for years to come.
Singapore Male Sex Worker Jailed for HIV-Positive StatusA Singapore male sex worker who did not disclose his HIV-positive status to clients and engaged in unprotected sex has been sentenced to three years and three months' jail.
Engine Biosciences raises $27m in funding for precision oncology medicinesEngine Biosciences has completed a $27 million Series A extension funding round, bringing the total funds raised to $86 million. The company uses machine learning and high-throughput biology to discover and develop precision oncology medicines. The funding will be used to advance biomarkers and target discoveries through collaboration.
Government Funding of Pensions in Malaysia: A Solution is Urgently NeededCivil service pensions in Malaysia have become unsustainable, diverting resources from social priorities. The government is facing a shortfall in covering pension costs and needs to find a solution. One proposed solution is to combine pension funds and increase returns to create a larger fund. Changing the strategic asset allocation could also help increase returns.
Central Government-Aided Emergency Hospital in Hong Kong Expands Radiology ServicesThe Central Government-Aided Emergency Hospital in Hong Kong has been offering radiology services since April through a pilot programme, which has largely reduced patients’ waiting time. It will ramp up its services in December to benefit more people.
Communities' Role in AIDS ResponseCommunities play a crucial role in the AIDS response, but their expertise and leadership are not fully recognized and supported. Underfunding of community-led initiatives is hindering their ability to provide necessary support and jeopardizing the progress made in HIV prevention, treatment, and care services.
German Economy Minister Criticizes Debt Brake and Subsidy CutsGerman economy minister Robert Habeck criticizes sticking to what he called the country’s “inflexible” debt brake and took a swipe at finance minister Christian Lindner on prospective subsidy cuts, saying it was “all just talk”. The comments laid bare strains in Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition after a court ruling last week that wiped €60 billion (US$65 billion) from the federal budget sent the government scrambling for alternative sources of funding.
