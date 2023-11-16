HEAD TOPICS

Engine Biosciences raises $27m in funding for precision oncology medicines

DNewsAsia1 min.

Engine Biosciences has completed a $27 million Series A extension funding round, bringing the total funds raised to $86 million. The company uses machine learning and high-throughput biology to discover and develop precision oncology medicines. The funding will be used to advance biomarkers and target discoveries through collaboration.

Engine Biosciences, Funding, Precision Oncology Medicines, Biomarkers, Target Discoveries, Collaboration

Engine Biosciences has raised $27 million in a Series A extension funding round. The company uses machine learning and high-throughput biology to discover and develop precision oncology medicines. The funding will be used to advance biomarkers and target discoveries through collaboration. The total funds raised by the company since its inception now amount to $86 million.

Malaysia Headlines

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.