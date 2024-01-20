Pakistan and Iran agree to de-escalate tensions after airstrikes

Pakistan and Iran have agreed to de-escalate tensions after trading airstrikes on militant targets in each other's territory. Iran carried out a missile and drone attack on terrorist targets in Pakistan, and Pakistan retaliated by striking militant targets inside Iran. The actions had further fueled regional tensions already heightened by the Israel-Hamas war.





