Netanyahu Defiant as Gaza Death Toll Rises

In the wake of a hundred days marked by relentless killings, destruction, and despair, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refuses to halt the war on Gaza, the Palestine News and Information Agency (WAFA) reported. Facing charges of genocide by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Netanyahu defiantly declares, "no one will stop us, neither The Hague nor anyone else," intensifying the urgency for immediate global intervention to stop Israel's appetite for bloodshed.

The Israeli occupation's systematic genocide against the people of Gaza by land, sea, and air since Oct 7 has left an indelible mark. Preliminary statistics reveal a harrowing reality: 24,000 martyrs, over 60,000 wounded, and 8,000 missing





