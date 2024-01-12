South Africa Files Case Against Israel for Genocide Breach

The best way is to allow the natural decadence, reformation and transformation towards living on a sustained basis without the benefit of war to take place. This will benefit all. The US-Israeli plan hugely relied on speed to prevent information leaks from Gaza, hence, the intense bombardments, electricity cutoffs, destruction of hospital solar panels and unprecedented killings of journalists and humanitarian workers.

– BERNAMAPIX Dec 29, 2023, South Africa filed a case against Israel with the International Court of Justice (ICJ), citing a breach of the United Nations (UN) Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (the Convention). The Malaysian Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Turkish Foreign Ministry supported this action. Yet, the Application document (the Application), despite its crucial and horrifying details, lacks the attention it deserves. These details serve as vital reference points to understand the situation in Palestine and its global implication





