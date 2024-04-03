M3-powered MacBook Air 13 and 15 Pricing in Malaysia

To recap, here’s the official pricing for the M3-powered MacBook Air with a 13.6″ Liquid Retina display in Malaysia: MacBook Air 13 (M3 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU) with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD – MacBook Air 13 (M3 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU) with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD – MacBook Air 15 (M3 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU) with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD – Whichever model you order, you will need to wait until after the Raya holidays to receive your new MacBook Air.

At the moment, the online store lists 17th April 2024 as its tentative delivery date for orders in the Klang Valley. When you order directly from Apple’s online store, you can also customise your MacBook Air 13 and 15 with more RAM and storage configurations. To upgrade from 16GB to 24GB of memory costs RM800 and you can jump from 512GB to 1TB SSD for an extra RM800 or up to 2TB for an extra RM2,40

Apple Malaysia Updates Website with Delivery Dates for New MacBook Air M3 SeriesApple Malaysia has recently updated its website, which now displays the local delivery dates for its new M3-powered MacBook Air series. According to the site, the earliest shipment is slated to commence this Friday on 5 April 2024, though this will vary depending on the address you've entered. To recap, the new MacBook Air M3 line-up is similar to their respective predecessors in terms of design, featuring the same 13.6-inch or 15.3-inch Liquid Retina displays as well as a quad-speaker setup. What's new is the onboard M3 chip, which is promised to offer a 60% increase in performance over the M1, while its accompanying GPU is touted to be 15% more powerful than its M2 counterpart. For the local market, packed together with the new chip are memory configurations of up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512TB of storage via SSD. You can opt to upgrade the capacities for both (up to 24GB RAM and up to 2TB storage) during checkout, which would cost extra depending on the amount you've selected

