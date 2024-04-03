First EV Charger on New Highway Now Open to Public

This is the first EV charger on the new highway and DC Handal has confirmed that it is now officially open to the public. The DC Charger is deployed at Assam Jawa Toll Plaza located at the northernmost end of Section 6 of WCE’s Selangor portion. The location is on the WCE highway’s exit towards LATAR and Jalan Kuala Selangor.

To make it easier to locate the charger, DC Handal has provided direct links forFor this EV charging location, DC Handal has deployed a standalone 200kW Kempower DC charger with two CCS2 nozzles. According to the listing, EVs with 800V battery architecture (e.g. Audi, Porsche, Lotus, e-GMP-based Hyundai and Kia EVs) can get up to 200kW of DC fast charging. Meanwhile, other 400V based EVs can get up to a maximum of 120kW. Since this charger is configured for dynamic load sharing, the charging rate will adjust dynamically if two EVs are plugged in at the same tim

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Soya_Cincau / 🏆 16. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DC Handal 200kW DC Charger at WCE Assam Jawa Toll PlazaDC Handal has switched on its 200kW DC Charger at WCE Assam Jawa Toll Plaza. This is the first EV charger on WCE Highway.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

2022 Infiniti QX80 gains new 12.3-inch InTouch display, wireless device charger, Apple CarPlay, Android AutoThe Infiniti QX80 SUV has been updated for the 2022 model year with a new infotainment setup, which is made standard across all trim levels for the full-size SUV. The new touchscreen display measures 12.3 …

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

KL-Karak Highway widening project starts this year – new tunnel, street lights, improved road shoulderThe federal government has agreed to implement the project for widening the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway as a long-term measure towards reducing traffic congestion in the area, and is expected to begin in the second quarter …

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Joel Neoh's First Move fuels Malaysian startups with10 investments in its first yearInvestments mainly to Malaysians & KL-based founders, US$100k average cheque Partnership approach by co-investing with Vertex Ventures, 500 Global, Gobi Partners First Move, an early stage fund, created by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, is making moves in the Malaysian startup scene by backing its first 10 ventures in the first year.

Source: DNewsAsia - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »

Malaysian Highway Authority instructs preparations for increased traffic during RamadanThe Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) has instructed all highway concessionaires to make thorough preparations, especially during peak hours, to ensure highway users have comfortable, safe and smooth travels throughout Ramadan.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

MYAirline told to pay outstanding wages first, don’t wait for new investorPETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) has urged MYAirline to prioritise the payment of salary arrears rather than wait for new investors.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »