Apple Malaysia Updates Website with Delivery Dates for New MacBook Air M3 Series

Apple Malaysia has updated its website to display local delivery dates for the new M3-powered MacBook Air series. The earliest shipment is scheduled for 5 April 2024, varying by address. The new MacBook Air M3 line-up features the same design as its predecessors, with 13.6-inch or 15.3-inch Liquid Retina displays and a quad-speaker setup. The M3 chip offers a 60% performance increase over the M1, and the GPU is 15% more powerful than the M2.

Local options include up to 16GB RAM and up to 512TB storage, with the ability to upgrade to 24GB RAM and 2TB storage at an additional cost

