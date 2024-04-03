How do Malaysia’s MPs lose their seats and party memberships?

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim today granted an audience to Datuk Seri Chai Kee Kan, the founder and executive chairman of the KK Mart Group which has been involved in the “Allah” socks controversy. Chai apologised to Sultan Ibrahim for the controversy caused by the sales of the offending socks last month.

In a post on Sultan Ibrahim’s official social media, Chai asked for forgiveness from His Majesty as well as all Muslims regarding the issue of selling socks with the word “Allah” printed on them at the KK Super Mart outlets

