M'sia will continue supporting Palestinian cause, will not yield to foreign pressure, says DPM

LONDON: The Malaysian Government will continue to support the Palestinian cause and will not yield to pressure from foreign powers on this issue, says the Deputy Prime Minister.) said Malaysia's stance should be respected as a sovereign nation. Malaysia need not worry about potential pressure from foreign powers to be vocal and consistent in advocating for the rights of the Palestinian people.
"Of course, we want to avoid risks and economic restrictions, but if it happens, we will deal with it our way," he said after meeting with the Malaysian diaspora in the United Kingdom (UK) at the Malaysian High Commission Office on Thursday night (Oct 26).
Ahmad Zahid said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's outspoken voice in advocating for this issue represents the Malaysian people, who come from diverse ethnic and religious backgrounds and prioritise the values of unity.
Earlier, Ahmad Zahid, on a four-day working visit to the UK, held meetings with several House of Lords and House of Commons members, including Rushanara Ali, Wajid Iltaf Khan, Baroness Uddin and Catherine West.
Ahmad Zahid, Minister of Rural and Regional Development, also met with the UK Secretary of State for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs, Thérèse Coffey, to explore the potential for future cooperation between Malaysia and the UK.
Ahmad Zahid said the UK government has a prosperity fund of £180mil (RM1bil) to support business activities, including rural economic diversification that provides startup financing and grants for new businesses.