DPM Zahid: Malaysia to continue supporting Palestinian cause, won't yield to foreign pressure

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim is new Agong for five years from Jan 31, 2024; Perak’s Sultan Nazrin named as deputy

After students and teachers shown with toy guns in schools, PM Anwar says Putrajaya will keep Palestine solidarity events in checkDeputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says the Malaysian government will continue to support the Palestinian cause and will not yield to pressure from foreign powers on this issue.

“We should not be worried because we have our principles in this matter, and we know that for 75 years, Palestine has been oppressed, and neocolonialism was carried out by major powers in denying Palestinian rights.“Of course, we want to avoid risks and economic restrictions, but if it happens, we will deal with it our way,” he said after meeting with the Malaysian diaspora in the United Kingdom (UK) at the Malaysian High Commission Office here last night. headtopics.com

Ahmad Zahid said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's outspoken voice in advocating for this issue clearly represents the Malaysian people, who come from diverse ethnic and religious backgrounds and prioritise the values of unity.Last Tuesday, Anwar, during his speech at the Malaysia Stands with Palestine Rally in Kuala Lumpur, revealed that he had received numerous threats from foreign countries due to Malaysia's firm stance in defending the rights of the Palestinian people.

“During the meetings, I also stressed Malaysia’s strong commitment to supporting the Palestinian struggle and urged the international community to set aside differences and work to alleviate the situation and provide humanitarian aid to the people in Palestine,” he said. headtopics.com

Read more:

malaymail »

DPM Zahid: Malaysia to explore sending lecturers for TVET training in S.Korea, TurkiyeLONDON, Oct 26 — Malaysia is exploring opportunities to send lecturers and trainers, especially in the field of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), to South... Read more ⮕

DPM Zahid: Matrade needs higher allocation to help boost halal product exportsLONDON, Oct 26 — Malaysia needs to redouble efforts to increase its halal product exports and towards that end, the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade)... Read more ⮕

Malaysia can emulate China's success in poverty eradication, says DPMCYBERJAYA: Official letters sent to government departments must be in Malay, says Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. Read more ⮕

Tiktok says Malaysia's claims it blocks pro-Palestinian content are 'unfounded'PETALING JAYA: Eight months since “Luxury Tax” was first mentioned and after countless debates among the industry players, the government is said to have listed several possible taxable luxury goods. Read more ⮕

Zahid: Malaysia perlu gandakan usaha promosi produk halal untuk tingkatkan eksportLONDON: Malaysia perlu melipatgandakan usaha mempromosi produk halal di luar negara bagi meningkatkan kadar eksport negara dalam sektor tersebut, kata... Read more ⮕

Zahid: Malaysia explores sending lecturers for TVET training in South Korea, TurkiyeA woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕