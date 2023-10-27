DPM Zahid: Malaysia to continue supporting Palestinian cause, won't yield to foreign pressure

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim is new Agong for five years from Jan 31, 2024; Perak’s Sultan Nazrin named as deputy
Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says the Malaysian government will continue to support the Palestinian cause and will not yield to pressure from foreign powers on this issue.
“We should not be worried because we have our principles in this matter, and we know that for 75 years, Palestine has been oppressed, and neocolonialism was carried out by major powers in denying Palestinian rights.“Of course, we want to avoid risks and economic restrictions, but if it happens, we will deal with it our way,” he said after meeting with the Malaysian diaspora in the United Kingdom (UK) at the Malaysian High Commission Office here last night. headtopics.com
Ahmad Zahid said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's outspoken voice in advocating for this issue clearly represents the Malaysian people, who come from diverse ethnic and religious backgrounds and prioritise the values of unity.Last Tuesday, Anwar, during his speech at the Malaysia Stands with Palestine Rally in Kuala Lumpur, revealed that he had received numerous threats from foreign countries due to Malaysia's firm stance in defending the rights of the Palestinian people.
“During the meetings, I also stressed Malaysia’s strong commitment to supporting the Palestinian struggle and urged the international community to set aside differences and work to alleviate the situation and provide humanitarian aid to the people in Palestine,” he said. headtopics.com